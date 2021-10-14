Seoul police arrest 4 over cameras hidden in entire motel

AP National News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have arrested four people for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the rooms of an entire motel and attempting to extort money from the hundreds of guests who were filmed. A police official said the suspects filmed guests for months but all their extortion attempts failed. Police didn’t say how the cameras were installed, but a local newspaper reported a motel employee had been bribed to install tiny cameras in the rooms he cleaned. State prosecutors have received the case from police but didn’t immediately say whether they indicted any of the suspects.