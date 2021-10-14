UN envoy urges new action to integrate Colombian ex-fighters

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Colombia is calling for greater efforts to integrate former combatants who are struggling with access to land and housing and finding sustainable incomes and security. Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that in discussions with former combatants it became clear that in the early years following the 2016 peace agreement, boosting reintegration instilled hope among thousands of ex-combatants. But he said ex-combatants told him these gains may be in jeopardy. He pointing to a lack of income, land ownership and the deaths of 296 ex-combatants mainly by armed groups and criminals.