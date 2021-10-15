Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

AP National News

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lawyers for accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz say he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school. The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where the 23-year-old Cruz would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole. The lawyers on Friday said the guilty pleas will be entered next week. A jury will decide whether Cruz will get the death penalty, but that trial has not been scheduled. The news brings some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked the nationwide March for Our Lives movement for gun control.