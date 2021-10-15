Central African Republic leader offers cease-fire to rebels

By JEAN FERNAND KOENA

Associated Press

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The president of Central African Republic has declared a unilateral cease-fire with the armed rebels who tried to overthrow his government earlier this year. President Faustin Archange Touadera made the announcement on national radio, saying that the military’s operations against the rebels would stop at midnight Friday. However, he said that security forces could still act in self-defense and maintain public order. It was not immediately known whether the rebel groups would accept his invitation and abide by the cease-fire. In January, rebels tried to seize the capital but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.