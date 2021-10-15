Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made significant progress in corralling a wildfire in coastal mountains of Southern California. The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara has grown only slightly and containment on Friday jumped to 41%. The improved situation allowed authorities to reopen the vital U.S. 101 highway and a rail line Thursday evening. In its first damage report, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed. Elsewhere, there are red flag warnings for extreme fire danger in Los Angeles and Ventura counties because of gusty winds and low humidity.