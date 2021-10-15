‘God have mercy’: Tigray residents describe life under siege

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a year of war and months of government-enforced deprivation have left the city of a half-million people with a rapidly dwindling stock of food, fuel, medicine and cash. The Associated Press drew on a dozen interviews with residents for the most detailed picture yet of life under blockade. Man-made famine, the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, has begun. As food and the means to buy it run out, one university employee killed herself because she was unable to feed her children. Tigray’s flagship hospital that once served a region of millions no longer has soap and bleach and some days has no food for patients.