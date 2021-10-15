Jill Biden campaigns in New Jersey, Virginia governor races

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

EDISON, N.J. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is campaigning for Democrats in Virginia’s and New Jersey’s governors’ races. Biden is appearing at events with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor running to regain the post. The first lady has regularly traveled the country to promote such issues as improving public education and community college, reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic and urging people to get vaccinated against the virus. But this is Biden’s first political trip since her husband took office. Biden’s visits so close to Election Day on Nov. 2 underscore the political stakes for the White House.