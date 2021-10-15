Norway town absorbs horror of local’s bow-and-arrow attack

AP National News

By NICOLAE DUMITRACE and JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — Residents of a Norwegian town are grappling with the horrible knowledge that someone living in their community used a bow and arrow to attack people on a weekday evening and killed five of them. People lay flowers and lit candles on a central square to honor the four women and a man who died in Wednesday’s attack in Kongsberg. A teacher who brought her students to the impromptu memorial said Friday, “This a a small community so almost everybody knows each other.” A 37-year-old town resident who police say has confessed to the killings was referred for psychiatric evaluation to determine if he was legally sane at the time of the attack.