Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July

AP National News

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing again on Friday, as encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits help Wall Street firm itself following a shaky few weeks. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading and is flirting with its best weekly performance since July. Better-than-expected profit reprots from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Goldman Sachs and others helped to drive the market higher. They dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers last month than Wall Street expected. Treasury yields also climbed following the encouraging data. Crude oil prices rose, while natural gas dipped.