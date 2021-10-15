Teachers told to offer books with ‘opposing’ Holocaust views

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer “opposing” or “other” viewpoints on the subject. Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, which is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, issued the directive last week during a training session about which books teachers can have in their classroom libraries. A staff member secretly made an audio recording of the training session and shared it with NBC News. Texas and some other Republican-controlled states passed laws this year regulating what can be taught about race-related ideas in public schools. The district later apologized.