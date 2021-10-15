Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta’s impeachment

By LLAZAR SEMINI

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Constitutional Court says it will examine the legality of parliament’s decision to impeach the country’s figurehead president for alleged constitutional breaches. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early. The court said Friday it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date. Since taking office in 2017 with the support of the governing Socialists, Meta has opposed their agenda, often blocking the nominations of ministers and vetoing legislation. The president has accused Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.