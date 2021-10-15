UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker’s slaying

By JO KEARNEY and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — British police say counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the slaying of lawmaker David Amess. Essex Police Chief Ben-Julian Harrington said it hasn’t yet been established whether the stabbing was a terror attack. A 25-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder. The attack came five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency, and it renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work representing voters