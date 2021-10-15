White House plans to address economic risk of climate change

AP National News

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to address the economic risks from climate change. It’s issuing a 40-page report Friday on government-wide plans to protect the financial, insurance and housing markets and the savings of American families. The mortgage process, stock market disclosures, retirement plans, federal procurement and government budgeting are all being reconsidered so the country could price in the risks being created by climate change. The report is a follow-up to a May executive order by President Joe Biden that essentially calls on the government to analyze how extreme heat, flooding, storms, wildfires and broader adjustments to address climate change could affect the world’s largest economy.