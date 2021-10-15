White House targeting economic risks from climate change

AP National News

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to address the economic risks from climate change. It issued a 40-page report Friday on government-wide plans to protect the financial, insurance and housing markets and the savings of American families. The report lays out steps that could potentially alter the mortgage process, stock market disclosures, retirement plans, federal procurement and government budgeting. It’s a follow-up to a May executive order by President Joe Biden that essentially calls on the government to analyze how the world’s largest economy could be affected by extreme heat, flooding, storms, wildfires and the broader adjustments needed to address climate change.