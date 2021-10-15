World shares gain after technology-powered rally on Wall St

AP National News

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after technology companies powered the biggest rally on Wall Street since March. U.S. futures also rose after the S&P 500 jumped 1.7% on Thursday. Investors have been encouraged by strong earnings reports. Every S&P 500 company that has reported earnings this week has beaten forecasts. Inflation remains a key concern, and Friday will bring an update on how higher prices may be affecting consumer spending when the Commerce Department releases retail sales for September. China will report its last quarter growth on Monday in another indicator of how the pandemic recovery is progressing.