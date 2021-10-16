ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence in summit in major rebuke

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. Brunei, chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said Saturday that the bloc has decided to invite a non-political representative, instead of Myanmar’s military leader, to its Oct. 26-28 summit. An ASEAN special envoy abruptly canceled a trip to Myanmar this week after the military refused to let him meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government was ousted in the military takeover, and others as he requested. The ASEAN summit, to be held via video, will include U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders.