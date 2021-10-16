Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

By JILL COLVIN and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Donald Trump rallied Republicans this past week to vote for Glenn Youngkin in the tight race for Virginia governor. But that may be the closest Trump gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021. The two men aren’t expected to turn out together in person before the Nov. 2 election against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Trump is the most popular figure in GOP politics and is eager to remain engaged. Youngkin needs Trump’s supporters to come out and can’t risk giving Trump a reason to turn on him in the race’s final weeks. But Youngkin must avoid being tied too closely to someone who is unpopular in crucial swaths of the state.