Horrific delay? Norway eyes police response to arrow attack

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway has announced it will hold an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three others. Police have been criticized for reacting too slowly to contain the massacre. Police have acknowledged that the five deaths Wednesday night in the town of Kongsberg took place after police first encountered the armed suspect. Norway’s domestic intelligence agency said Saturday that it decided to seek the review after talking with national and regional police commanders. A 37-year-old resident who police said admitted to the killings is undergoing psychiatric evaluation. The intelligence agency says it wants to learn any lessons it can quickly from the massacre.