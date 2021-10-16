In South Texas, aging water system meets growing population

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Designed more than a century ago, the Rio Grande Valley’s canal system in South Texas was built to irrigate the booming agricultural industry that once dominated the local economy. Today, the canals lose as much as 40% of the water they carry as they snake through lush farmland and fast-growing cities and towns, making water conservation a growing worry. In coming decades, scientists say the hotter, drier weather brought on by climate change coupled with rapid growth on either side of the border could result in steep water shortages.