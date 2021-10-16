Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally extradited to US

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government says it will halt negotiations with opponents in retaliation for the extradition the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro wanted on criminal charges. Jorge Rodríguez, who has been heading the government’s delegation in negotiations that started in August, said his team wouldn’t travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of talks, although he stopped short of saying the government was abandoning the talks altogether. The announcement Saturday came hours after businessman Alex Saab was put on a U.S.-bound plane in Cape Verde after failing in a 16-month fight to prevent his extradition to the U.S. to face money laundering charges.