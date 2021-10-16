Skip to Content
Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally’s extradition to US

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government said it would suspend negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro to face money laundering charges. The announcement capped a tumultuous day that saw businessman Alex Saab placed on a U.S.-bound plane in Cape Verde after a 16-month fight by Maduro and allies including Russia who consider the Colombian-born businessman a Venezuelan diplomat. Six American oil executives held on house arrest were picked up by security forces in what may be a sign that relations between Washington and Caracas could be upended after months of quiet diplomacy since Joe Biden entered the White House. 

