Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds on Sunday and a third person was shot and killed by an officer whose neck was slashed after he found a man beating one of the stabbing victims with a rock. Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker says an officer responding to a disturbance call found Christofer Conner beating his 15-year-old son. When the officer tried to arrest Conner, he sliced the officer’s throat and neck. Baker says the officer fired two shots, killing Conner. Baker says the officer is in stable condition. The boy later died at a hospital. Police later discovered the body of a woman who had been fatally stabbed inside a home. A 5-year-old was found safe.