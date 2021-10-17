Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti. That’s according to a police inspector and a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home Saturday from building an orphanage. The one-minute message asked for prayers that the gang members “would come to repentance.” The message also said that the mission’s field director’s family and one other unidentified man stayed at the ministry’s base while everyone else visiting the orphanage was abducted.