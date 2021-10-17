Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

The Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Local officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency. On Saturday, television channels ran dramatic visuals of people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by torrents flooding the roads. In 2018, floods caused by a heavy monsoon season killed 223 people in the state.