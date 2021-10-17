Jill Biden says SC ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jill Biden says her relationship with a “prayer partner” from South Carolina helped lead her back to God. The first lady says she couldn’t bring herself to pray for years after son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. She says she felt “betrayed” and “broken” by her faith. But everything changed in May 2019, when she accompanied her husband to a Baptist church as he campaigned for the presidency. That’s when the pastor’s wife, Robin Jackson, asked to be her “prayer partner.” Jill Biden says that, when Jackson spoke, it was like God telling her it was time to “come home.”