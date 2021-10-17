Jill Biden surprises her South Carolina ‘prayer partner’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jill Biden has returned to the South Carolina Baptist church where she says she began to repair her relationship with God after her son Beau Biden’s death from brain cancer six years ago. The first lady made a surprise appearance Sunday at the 50th anniversary celebration for Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr. of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. She gave an extensive explanation of how her faith wavered after Beau’s death and how she found her way back to God with help from her “prayer partner” — Robin Jackson, who is the pastor’s wife.