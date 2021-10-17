Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Warsaw in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities. The march Sunday was held under the slogan “Stop torture at the border.” People accused the Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people. Many Poles have been particularly moved by images of families with young children who had made it to Poland and were then sent back across the border into Belarus.