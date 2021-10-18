At UN court, Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of ethnic cleansing

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister has accused Armenia of “ethnic cleansing” and continuing to lay landmines in Nagorno-Karabakh even after a ceasefire ended a six-week war in the disputed region late last year. His comments Monday came as a second case related to the conflict opened at the United Nations’ top court. The court held hearings last week into a complaint brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan also related to last year’s war that left more than 6,600 people dead. Azerbaijan is asking the world court’s judges to order Armenia to halt the laying of landmines, provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields to assist clearance efforts and to take measures to halt incitement by Armenian groups of racial hatred and violence against Azerbaijani citizens.