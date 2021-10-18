Center-left candidate claims victory in Rome’s mayoral vote

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A former finance minister from the Democratic Party has claimed victory in Rome’s mayoral election after partial returns indicated he was headed for a resounding win over a right-wing challenger in a runoff. The count of a majority of polling stations indicated that Roberto Gualtieri would clinch about 60% of the vote, beating Enrico Michetti, a novice politician backed by a far-right leader. The winner faces a Herculean task of cleaning up a city where trash and recycling collection is often inadequate, many public buses have caught fire and elevator maintenance has put key subway stations out of service for about a year. Rome’s current populist mayor, Virginia Raggi, was eliminated in first-round voting.