Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

GWANGYANG, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of ethnic Chinese have lived in North Korea for generations. Though many maintain Chinese nationality, they still consider themselves North Koreans because they go to the same schools and work at the same factories with North Koreans. Some even defect to South Korea, just as tens of thousands of North Koreans have done before them. But their Chinese nationality bars them from receiving the same benefits that ordinary North Korean defectors enjoy in South Korea. Those who pose as North Koreans often face prison or detention facilities.