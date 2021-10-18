International police operation seizes cocaine worth $232M

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An international police operation has nabbed cocaine with a street value of around 200 million euros ($232 million) on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean. Portuguese police said Monday the seizure was the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years. Police localized and intercepted a 24-meter (79-foot) yacht at sea, a statement said. They boarded it and found 183 bales of cocaine on board. Three men were arrested and taken to Portugal. The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain, the Drug Enforcement Agency in the United States and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.