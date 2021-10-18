Judges postpone trials of 3 Egypt activists, lawyer in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — The trials of three Egyptian activists and a rights lawyer, who have been held in prison for over two years on a number of charges, have been postponed. Their lawyer said Monday the four appeared before judges of the Emergency State Security Court in Cairo. They face charges ranging from disseminating false news and misuse of social media platforms to joining a terrorist group. The judges postponed proceedings to allow defense lawyers time to review trial-related documents. Egypt’s government has in recent years waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent. The country has jailed thousands of people, mainly Islamists but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.