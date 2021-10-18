Norway: Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian police say the Danish man suspected of killing five people and injuring three in an attack in the southern town of Kongsberg last week may have used “stabbing weapons” in the massacre along with a bow and arrow. Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said Monday that it was possible that the 37-year-old suspect, identified as Espen Andersen Braathen, used first the bow-and-arrow to wound his victims in Wednesday’s attack and then killed them by stabbing them. All the victims lived on the same street in Kongsberg, a town of 26,000 southwest of Oslo. Norway’s domestic intelligence agency has called for an independent investigation into how Andersen Braathen was captured amid criticism that the police response was too slow.