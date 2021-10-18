Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says a strong earthquake has struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck 189 kilometers (117 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province, at 8:32 a.m. on Tuesday. Turkey sits on top of major faultlines and earthquakes are frequent. At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.