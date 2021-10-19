Aging UK soldier dies while on trial for Troubles shooting

LONDON (AP) — An 80-year-old British army veteran has died while on trial for a shooting that occurred during “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland, fueling debate over the prosecution of soldiers for alleged crimes committed decades ago. Dennis Hutchings died Monday at Mater Hospital in Belfast, according to a statement approved by his son. Hutchings had been on trial at Belfast Crown Court, where proceedings were limited to three days a week so he could undergo kidney dialysis treatment.