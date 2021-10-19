Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal

By LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s climate change strategy is all but dashed. Instead, Democratic lawmakers are meeting with Biden at the White House searching for new ways to reach his emission reduction goals that can still win passage in Congress. A carbon tax, energy tax credits and other strategies are in the mix. Biden is meeting with both centrist and progressive Democrats as they narrow, reshape and finish up what had been his sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan of expanded social services and climate-change strategies. Senators want a framework for what’s now about a $2 trillion plan by the end of the week.