California police investigate after officer punches suspect

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police department is investigating an altercation recorded on video in which an officer punched a trespassing suspect during an arrest. The video showed the Hemet city police officer face-to-face with the man, who told the officer he would take off a backpack he was wearing, KABC-TV reported. The officer punched him and took him to the ground. In a press release issued to the station, the Hemet department said it launched an investigation of Monday afternoon’s confrontation. Police said the man was arrested for investigation of trespassing, resisting an officer and attempting to disarm an officer.