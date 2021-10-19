Chinese users have mixed feelings about LinkedIn departure

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — After nearly seven years in China, LinkedIn says it will stop operating its localized version of the platform, replacing it with a jobs listing site. LinkedIn is the only major Western social media platform still operating in China. Others such as Facebook and Google pulled out of the Chinese market in the early 2010s. Come the end of the year, LinkedIn will only operate a jobs posting site called InJobs, with no social media feed or content sharing. LinkedIn’s decision to shut down its Chinese site drew mixed reactions from its users. Some lamented the loss of a professional networking site as similar alternatives do not exist in mainland China, while others shrugged it off.