Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

BERLIN (AP) — A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days. The defendant was brought to the courtroom in a wheelchair Tuesday to hear the indictment, which couldn’t be read out in her absence. Furchner is being tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.