FBI at Russian oligarch’s homes for ‘law enforcement’ action

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents have been carrying out “law enforcement activity” at a Washington mansion and New York City townhouse tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Officials wouldn’t provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska. A spokesperson for Deripaska told reporters that the searches were “connected to U.S. sanctions” and that the homes didn’t belong to him but belonged to relatives. The wealthy Russian was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.