Romania hits record infections, deaths amid vaccination lag

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has hit daily records of both coronavirus infections and deaths as the country grapples with an acute virus surge amid alarmingly low vaccination uptake. On Tuesday, Romania confirmed a record high of 18,863 new COVID-19 infections and 574 deaths in one day. It was the first time the European Union nation of 19 million surpassed 500 deaths in a single day. More than 1,800 coronavirus patients are now in intensive care and officials say the pandemic is stretching the country’s ailing health care system to its maximum capacity. The World Health Organization is sending a senior expert to Romania to improve the country’s pandemic response.