UK music streaming faces scrutiny from competition watchdog

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Regulators are stepping up scrutiny of the United Kingdom’s music streaming market to see whether there’s enough competition. It follows concerns that major online platforms like Spotify may be too dominant. The U.K.’s competition watchdog said Tuesday that it will carry out a “market study” to assess whether fresh measures are needed to improve streaming competition. The watchdog said the review was needed because the way people listen to music has transformed over the past decade, with streaming now accounting for over 80% of all the music played in the U.K.