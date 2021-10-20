$650M plan would give Los Angeles Zoo flashy transformation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation over the next 20 years. The Los Angeles Times says the city-owned zoo would get exhibit upgrades and new attractions including a 60-foot-deep canyon for rock climbing and a hilltop feature in the style of a Yosemite National Park lodge with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot vineyard if the plan is approved. Supporters say the new zoo features would increase attendance 72 percent by drawing up to 3 million visitors annually. But building them would consume 23 acres of native woodlands, which has drawn opposition from environmental and historical preservation groups.