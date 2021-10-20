Albania: British WWII airman’s remains identified, reburied

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The few mortal remains of a World War II British air gunner have been formally buried in a Tirana war cemetery, following their discovery last year at the site where his bomber crashed in Albania and their subsequent identification. Sergeant Peter Twiddy was laid to rest at the Tirana Park Memorial Cemetery — a British war cemetery — on what would have been exactly his 100th birthday, and the 78th anniversary of the crash. His Halifax bomber had set off from Libya to drop supplies and agents for British special forces and resistance groups in Albania. None of Twiddy’s close family members was present at the ceremony “due to health problems,” according to embassy staff.