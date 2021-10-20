Atlanta police: 2 dead in shooting inside luxury high-rise

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say a woman and a suspected gunman are dead and multiple guns were recovered after a shooting inside an apartment in a luxury high-rise. They say the crime scene has been contained and people are allowed to move again after closing several midtown blocks Wednesday morning. Gunfire prompted a heavy response, including an armored SWAT team. Police even used a drone to assess the scene. There were no reported injuries other than a woman who appears to have been killed by a man inside an apartment.