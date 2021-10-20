Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say a woman is dead and a suspected gunman has been killed inside a high-rise apartment after a shootout with officers. They say officers were met with gunfire when they responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. That prompted a major law enforcement response, including a SWAT team. A police drone helped officers assess the crime scene. Once it was contained, officers found a woman dead insider her apartment and recovered multiple weapons. They believe she knew her killer, since there were no signs of a forced entry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation now has the case, since officers fired their weapons.