Back home in Scranton, Biden plugs $2T plan to revive US

By LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden returned to his birthplace Wednesday for the first time since taking office to say that his $2 trillion domestic spending package and $1 trillion infrastructure package would restore an America starving for investments in its workers, families and the environment. His proposal is for an unprecedented federal investment to expand social services for millions of middle-income Americans and tackle climate change. Included are child tax credits, paid family leave, health care, free pre-kindergarten and some $500 billion in clean energy tax credits, loans and grants. Democrats were upbeat as they raced to coalesce around the plan.