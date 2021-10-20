Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is scaling back his ambitious $3.5 trillion domestic agenda for addressing climate change and expanding social services. Biden described a more limited vision to Democratic lawmakers in meetings at the White House on Tuesday. He told them he wants a $2 trillion package with money for child tax credits, paid family leave, health care and free pre-kindergarten. Likely to be eliminated or seriously shaved back are plans for tuition-free community colleges, a path to legal status for immigrants living in the U.S. and a clean energy plan that was the centerpiece of Biden’s strategy for fighting climate change. That’s according to lawmakers and others familiar with the private meetings.