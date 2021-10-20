Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:53 AM

Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin rallied to a record Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time, on a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. Bitcoin was trading at $66,439, up 5.9%, as of 12:40 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. It has roared back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That previous all-time high was nearly $64,889. The surge has come as more businesses, professional investors and even the government of El Salvador buy into Bitcoin, broadening its base beyond its initial core of fanatics. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content