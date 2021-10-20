Czech Republic imposes new restrictions as infections soar

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April. In response, the government on Wednesday approved new measures to tame the surge. Face coverings will be mandatory at workplaces, starting on Monday. And as of Nov 1, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other indoor places in the Czech Republic will need to check whether the patrons have the required COVID-19 certificate.T he Czech Republic’s day-to-day increase in new COVID-19 cases reached 3,246 on Tuesday, more than double the cases a week ago. The rising infections have also been accompanied by rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.